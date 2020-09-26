Gonzalez was optioned to the Rockies' alternate training site Friday.
Gonzalez made his final start of the regular season Thursday, and he'll be removed from the active roster to add another reliever for the final series of the regular season. Jose Mujica was recalled by the Rockies in a corresponding move.
