Gonzalez is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Giants, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Jeff Hoffman was sent to the minors after struggling in his most recent start, opening up a spot in Colorado's starting rotation for Gonzalez, who will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of his 2019 big-league debut Tuesday. The right-handed Gonzalez owns a 5.66 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 69:33 K:BB in 76.1 innings (14 starts) with the Isotopes this season, so it would be unwise to expect much from the 27-year-old. it remains to be seen whether he'll stick in the rotation beyond Tuesday's outing, though that could depend on how he fares.