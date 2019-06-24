Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Set to join rotation Tuesday
Gonzalez is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Giants, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Jeff Hoffman was sent to the minors after struggling in his most recent start, opening up a spot in Colorado's starting rotation for Gonzalez, who will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of his 2019 big-league debut Tuesday. The right-handed Gonzalez owns a 5.66 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 69:33 K:BB in 76.1 innings (14 starts) with the Isotopes this season, so it would be unwise to expect much from the 27-year-old. it remains to be seen whether he'll stick in the rotation beyond Tuesday's outing, though that could depend on how he fares.
More News
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Signs minors deal with Colorado•
-
Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Throws five scoreless Friday•
-
Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Starting in short-season playoffs Sunday•
-
Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Resumes game action•
-
Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Tosses live BP•
-
Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Set for bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...