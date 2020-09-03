The Rockies plan to use a tandem of Gonzalez and Ryan Castellani to cover the majority of the innings during Sunday's road game against the Dodgers, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Unless either or both pitchers are economical with their pitch counts, don't expect Gonzalez or Castellani to work more than three innings since they'll be returning to the mound on only three days' rest. After starter Kyle Freeland lasted just two innings in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Giants, both Castellani (26 pitches) and Gonzalez (46 pitches) worked two frames apiece out of the bullpen. Gonzalez opened the season in the Colorado rotation, but he experienced biceps tendinitis in his first start and subsequently landed on the injured list. With Castellani taking over the fifth spot in the rotation, Gonzalez has pitched in long relief in both of his first two outings back from the IL, giving up three runs (two earned) over six frames.