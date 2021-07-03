Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-3 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals, allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.

After Yadier Molina took him deep in the second inning, Gonzalez shut down the St. Louis offense and was in line for his third win of the year before the Colorado bullpen fell apart in the ninth and 10th. The quality start was only his second of the season, and the right-hander has served up at least one homer in five straight starts and has a 1.53 HR/9 through 76.2 innings, fueling his 5.52 ERA.