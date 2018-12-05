Gonzalez signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gonzalez underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2017 and was able to pitch in the low-level minors in September. It appears the 26-year-old is healthy, as there was no indication of any setbacks, and should be ready come spring training. Gonzalez had a decent showing during 2015 in his rookie campaign with a 3.90 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 67 innings, but hasn't pitched in the majors since July 2016.

More News
Our Latest Stories