Gonzalez is scheduled to make his first start in place of Jon Gray (elbow) on Thursday in Miami.

Gonzalez opened the season as the Rockies' No. 5 starter before shifting to the bullpen in late May when Kyle Freeland was reinstated from the injured list. With Gray moving to the IL over the weekend, Gonzalez will move back into the rotation for at least one turn, and perhaps more to follow if Gray is sidelined beyond the minimum 10 days. Though Gonzalez will benefit from not having to pitch at hitter-friendly Coors Field in his return to the rotation, his anemic 12.3 percent strikeout rate significantly limits his fantasy appeal.