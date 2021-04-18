Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three.

The right-hander pitched well, throwing 54 of 83 pitches for strikes, and Gonzalez left the game in line for his second win of the season before the bullpen coughed up three runs in the final two innings. With the Rockies having two off days next week it's not clear when he might make his next start, and while Gonzalez does have a superficially sharp 3.00 ERA through 15 innings, his 8:7 K:BB is a lot shakier.