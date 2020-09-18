Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed that Gonzalez would start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

After failing to escape the first inning while giving up four runs in his last start Sept. 8, Gonzalez looked poise to move into a bullpen role. However, with Jon Gray (shoulder) having since been shut down for the season, the Rockies will give Gonzalez the opportunity to stick in the rotation for at least one more turn. The right-hander, who owns an 8.68 ERA and 1.82 WHIP over four outings this season, makes for an unappealing fantasy option against a powerful Los Angeles lineup.