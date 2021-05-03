Gonzalez allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two across 4.2 innings in the loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

Gonzalez failed to get out of the fifth inning and allowed a two-run homer to Pavin Smith. The 29-year-old hasn't pitched more than five innings in an outing this year. He has a 4.38 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 24.2 innings. His next scheduled start comes Saturday in St. Louis.