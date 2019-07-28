Gonzalez (0-3) allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts across 5.2 innings while taking a loss against the Reds on Saturday.

The right-hander allowed two homers, which accounted for all three of the Reds' runs. Gonzalez has given up four home runs in his last two starts combined. He is winless with a 5.03 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 19.2 innings this season. But more than likely, this will prove to be just a spot start for Gonazlez, who has spent most of the season at Triple-A.