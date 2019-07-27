Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Reds.

Gonzalez is slated to make a spot start for the Rockies, who are in need of a sixth starter following Wednesday's doubleheader. The right-hander has already made three starts for the big club this season, compiling a 5.14 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 10:9 K:BB across 14 innings. Jeff Hoffman was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.