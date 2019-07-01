Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Surrenders three in brief outing
Gonzalez allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings Sunday against the Dodgers. He didn't factor into the decision.
Gonzalez gave up one run in the third inning and two more in the top of the fifth before being lifted from a short start. The 27-year-old earned a chance to toe the rubber Sunday following a solid performance Tuesday against the Giants (three runs allowed over five innings), but he was unable to work deep into the ballgame in the series finale, firing 86 pitches over four frames. It remains to be seen whether he'll stick in the rotation for another turn.
