Gonzalez (1-1) took the loss Saturday at St. Louis after giving up seven runs on eight hits with one strikeout and one walk across four innings.

The 29-year-old was often pitching from behind in the count Saturday as he threw a first-pitch strike to only nine of 21 batters faced, and he was pulled during the fifth inning after serving up a two-run homer to Paul Goldschmidt. Gonzalez had a solid start to the season with a 3.60 ERA through his first 20 innings, but he's surrendered 11 runs on 13 hits over 8.2 frames in his past two outings.