Gonzalez (0-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over five innings while striking out two.

Gonzalez did reasonably well against a potent Dodgers offense but was outshined by future Hall-of-Famer Clayton Kershaw to end up with the loss. The right-hander may have fared better if not for Dodgers utilityman Chris Taylor, who hit a triple and a a home run to account for all three runs against Gonzalez. It remains to be seen whether Gonzalez will stick in the rotation moving forward; if he does, his next start should come at San Francisco on Thursday.