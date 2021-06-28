Gonzalez (2-5) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings as he took the loss Sunday against the Brewers.

Gonzalez had his best start of the month after holding the Brewers to one run over five innings. He had previously allowed a combined 18 runs over his last three starts and was blown up for six runs against the Brewers on June 20 so it was nice to see him have a bounce-back performance. His lone blemish was allowing a solo home run to Keston Hiura in the third as his strong effort went to waste with the Rockies being shut out. Gonzalez owns a 5.81 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 41:20 K:BB over 69.2 innings so far this season. He lines up for a favorable matchup against the Cardinals later in the week but is still a risky streaming option given the fact that the game is in Colorado and he owns a 6.81 ERA over 37 innings at Coors Field this year.