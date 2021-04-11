Gonzalez gave up one run on four hits and three walk during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Giants. He had one strikeout and didn't factor in the decision.

It wasn't an electric performance by any means, but the right-hander exited in line for the victory before the bullpen coughed up a three-run homer during the sixth innings. Gonzalez is in the rotation after working out of the bullpen for the first week of the season, and he lines up for another start next weekend against the Mets.