Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Takes second win
Gonzalez (2-6) earned the win Saturday, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and a walk versus the Dodgers. He struck out eight over five innings.
Gonzalez was initially expected to start, but ended up working behind Kyle Freeland, who returned from a groin injury. Gonzalez was solid, but it was his throwing error that allowed Cody Bellinger to reach. The Dodgers scraped together two runs but Gonzalez limited them to only one baserunner over his final three innings. The right-hander has a 5.68 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 40:31 K:BB in 57 innings this season. If he receives another start this season, it would likely come at home against the Brewers.
