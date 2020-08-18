Gonzalez (biceps) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Gonzalez has already spent the required 10 days on the injured list with biceps tendinitis. He's clearly progressing in the right directions, but it's not yet clear how many more days he's expected to miss.
