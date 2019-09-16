Gonzalez allowed one run on four hits and five walks over four innings Sunday, striking out five batters in the win over San Diego.

Despite allowing nine base runners in just four innings, Gonzalez escaped with just one run charged against him in the form of a solo shot by Luis Urias. After posting an outrageous 11.81 ERA in 16 innings during August, the 27-year-old righty has allowed just four runs in 16.1 innings so far this month. Gonzalez will carry a 6.23 ERA into a tough road matchup against the Dodgers on Saturday.