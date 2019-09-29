Gonzalez pitched six innings Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six in a no-decision versus the Brewers.

Only a fifth-inning solo shot from Eric Thames damaged Gonzalez's strong performance. The right-hander posted allowed only seven runs in 27.1 innings over five September starts to finish the year in good form. He ends the campaign with a 2-6 record, 5.29 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 46:33 K:BB in 63 innings.