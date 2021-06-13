Gonzalez is slated to make another turn through the Colorado rotation Tuesday against the Padres at Coors Field.

After working in a long-relief role for about two weeks, Gonzalez slotted back into the rotation last week following Jon Gray's (elbow) placement on the injured list. Gonzalez failed to impress in his road outing against the Marlins, covering five frames in the start but giving up a season-high eight runs on 11 hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk while striking out six. Though Gray has resumed playing catch, he's likely a week or longer away from returning from the IL, so Gonzalez will pick up another start in spite of his rough showing in Miami. Gonzalez shouldn't be expected to deliver dramatically better results as he returns to hitter-friendly Coors Field for his ninth start of the campaign.