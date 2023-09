Flexen did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out five.

Though he surrendered nine hits on the day, Flexen managed to limit the Cubs to just three runs and notched his third start of the season without surrendering a home run. Since joining Colorado (44 innings), Flexen owns a sub-par 6.76 ERA to pair with a 36:15 K:BB. He'll close out his two-start week Sunday at home against the Giants.