Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Absent from Thursday's lineup
Iannetta is not in the lineup against the Reds on Thursday, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Iannetta will remain on the bench for a second straight game as Tony Wolters gets another start behind the plate. Through 39 games in 2018, Iannetta is hitting just .227/.327/.402 with five home runs and 16 RBI.
More News
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Day off Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Records two RBI in win•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Stationed on bench Sunday•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Heads to bench Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...