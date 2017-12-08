Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Agrees to deal with Rockies
Iannetta signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with Colorado on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of FOXSports.com reports.
Iannetta hit .254/.354/.511 with 17 home runs and 43 RBI in 89 games with Arizona in 2017, and figures to provide another bat in the Rockies' order this upcoming season. With Jonathan Lucroy now on the open market, Iannetta will be battling 26-year-old prospect Tom Murphy for the starting gig, with Tony Wolters also in the mix. Iannetta has played between 79-115 games in each of the last seven seasons, and should have a decent amount of opportunities at the plate following a bounce-back year with the Diamondbacks. This marks Iannetta's second stint with Colorado, after being drafted by the team in 2004 and spending his first eight professional seasons with the club.
