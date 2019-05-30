Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Back to bench
Iannetta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Iannetta had started the previous two contests while Tony Wolters (hand) tended to an injury, going 2-for-6 with a home run between those games. Though Iannetta has supplied a 1.045 OPS in a small sample of plate appearances since returning from the injured list in early May, Wolters has fared similarly well at the dish lately and is valued for his skills as a pitch framer. So long as his health is intact, Wolters should continue to stick ahead of Iannetta on the depth chart.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...