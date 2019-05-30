Iannetta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Iannetta had started the previous two contests while Tony Wolters (hand) tended to an injury, going 2-for-6 with a home run between those games. Though Iannetta has supplied a 1.045 OPS in a small sample of plate appearances since returning from the injured list in early May, Wolters has fared similarly well at the dish lately and is valued for his skills as a pitch framer. So long as his health is intact, Wolters should continue to stick ahead of Iannetta on the depth chart.