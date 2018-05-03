Iannetta went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

The home run was his third of the year, and brings his slash line up to .218/.307/.372. Neither Iannetta nor fellow catcher Tony Wolters have been inspiring much confidence at the plate, so Iannetta should continue to see fairly regular playing time despite the slow start.

