Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Clubs two homers in seven spring games
Iannetta is 3-for-11 (.273) with two home runs and five RBI through seven spring games.
The veteran backstop is showing off a nice power stroke to start Cactus League play, displaying the pop that helped him hit 17 homers with Arizona last season. Better yet, Iannetta has struck out only twice this spring while walking four times and getting hit by a pitch once. Iannetta is nowhere near the top tier of catchers, but given the dearth of quality options at the position, his power potential alone makes him worth a look in most deeper leagues.
