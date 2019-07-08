Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Crushes sixth home run
Iannetta connected for a two-run home run in his only at-bat against Arizona on Sunday.
Iannetta came on as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning and took advantage of his only at-bat in the eighth, belting a 407-foot homer to plate the Rockies' first two runs of the game. The blast was his first since June 1 -- partly a reflection of minimal playing time. On the season, the 13-year veteran is slashing .252/.345/.505 with six homers and 21 runs batted in.
