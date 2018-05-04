Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Day off Friday
Iannetta is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Iannetta will head to the bench for the series opener after going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI during Wednesday's game versus the Cubs. In his absence, Tony Wolters will bat eighth and catch German Marquez.
More News
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...