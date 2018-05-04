Iannetta is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Iannetta will head to the bench for the series opener after going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI during Wednesday's game versus the Cubs. In his absence, Tony Wolters will bat eighth and catch German Marquez.

