Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Day off Saturday
Iannetta is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Washington, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Iannetta will occupy a seat on the pine after starting the first two games of this series, during which he went 1-for-7 with two walks and three strikeouts. In his place, Tony Wolters will draw a start behind the plate and bat eighth.
