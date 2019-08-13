Iannetta was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Tuesday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

The move didn't come as a surprise since the veteran has struggled defensively this season and has had a subpar year at the plate, recording a slash line of .222/.311/.417 with 54 strikeouts. The Rockies selected the contract of catcher Dom Nunez in a corresponding move.

