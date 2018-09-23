Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Drives in three
Iannetta went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Iannetta came through with a two-RBI single in the third inning to put the Rockies up 2-0 and capped off the team's scoring with a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning. Prior to this performance, Iannetta had gone hitless in his last eight appearances, a span of 22 at-bats. He's been a light-hitting catcher for the majority of the last seven seasons, and his .375 slugging percentage this season continues that trend.
