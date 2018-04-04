Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Drives in two Tuesday
Iannetta went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Padres.
Iannetta has already supplied three multi-hit efforts in his first four starts with the Rockies, sending his ownership rates on the rise in one-catcher formats where he might have gone undrafted. Considering that the Rockies haven't even played at Coors Field yet this season, Iannetta is well positioned to finish April as a top-10 fantasy option at catcher.
