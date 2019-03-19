Iannetta owns a 3-for-27 mark at the plate (.111 average) through his 12 Cactus League appearances entering Tuesday.

Iannetta typically compensates for low batting averages by working counts and taking walks, but he's only drawn two free passes to date. According to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post, Iannetta isn't guaranteed a spot on the Rockies' Opening Day roster, though it would be surprising if the 35-year-old was ultimately released given his ample experience and rapport with the pitching staff, attributes that take on greater significance at Coors Field. Iannetta will likely be deployed in a timeshare this season with either Tom Murphy or Tony Wolters, the lone other catchers on the 40-man roster competing for a spot with the big club.

More News
Our Latest Stories