The Rockies are expected to designate Iannetta for assignment prior to Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Colorado plans to call up Dom Nunez from Triple-A Albuquerque to take Iannetta's spot as the backup behind top catcher Tony Wolters. Though Iannetta was valued last season for his game-calling skills and framing, he's taken a step back by most defensive metrics in 2019 and hasn't made up for the difference with the bat, as his 18 wRC+ is his worst mark for any year in which he's logged at least 100 plate appearances. Once he's removed from the 40-man roster, Iannetta seems likely to go unclaimed off waivers and could ultimately opt for free agency.