Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Gets breather Saturday
Iannetta is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Iannetta is off to a hot start with his new team, reaching base six times through eight plate appearances, but he'll get a breather after starting the first two games of the season. Tony Wolters will start at catcher and hit eighth in his place.
