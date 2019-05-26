Iannetta went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Orioles.

Iannetta has struggled to get playing time since returning from a lat injury on May 3, appearing in only eight games, versus 11 for fellow catcher Tony Wolters. Iannetta has gone 8-for-27 with two homers and five RBI in those contests, but will likely continue to get the short end of the platoon.

