Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Heads to bench
Iannetta is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Iannetta had started the first two games of the series and came through with a solo home run in Friday's opener. It appeared Iannetta had settled into a clear backup role following Tom Murphy's promotion from Triple-A Albuquerque a few weeks earlier, but it now seems that manager Bud Black is more inclined to utilize a timeshare at the position. Murphy, who will start at catcher Sunday, had been out of the lineup for the past four games with the Rockies using either Iannetta or No. 3 option Tony Wolters behind the dish.
