Iannetta is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Iannetta had started the first two games of the series and came through with a solo home run in Friday's opener. It appeared Iannetta had settled into a clear backup role following Tom Murphy's promotion from Triple-A Albuquerque a few weeks earlier, but it now seems that manager Bud Black is more inclined to utilize a timeshare at the position. Murphy, who will start at catcher Sunday, had been out of the lineup for the past four games with the Rockies using either Iannetta or No. 3 option Tony Wolters behind the dish.