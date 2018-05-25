Iannetta is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Iannetta will get the day off Friday with Sal Romano taking the mound for the Reds. Tony Wolters will start behind the plate and bat seventh for the Rockies, as Iannetta continues to struggle with a .209/.315/.364 slash line in 110 at-bats.