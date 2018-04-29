Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Heads to bench Sunday
Iannetta is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Iannetta was behind the dish for the first two games of the series, so his absence was fully expected Sunday with the Rockies playing a day game after a night game. Tony Wolters will handle the catching duties in the series finale.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...