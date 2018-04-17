Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Heads to bench Tuesday
Iannetta is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Pirates, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The veteran catcher bashed an RBI double in Monday's contest, but he has just three hits in the past seven games. Iannetta will be replaced by Tony Wolters behind the plate Tuesday.
More News
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Day off Saturday•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Receives breather against Padres•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Drives in two Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Gets breather Saturday•
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?