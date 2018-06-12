Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Heads to bench
Iannetta is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reports.
Tom Murphy was recalled and will step in behind the plate for the series opener. Iannetta doubled and drove in a run Sunday, but he's batting just .189/.279/.283 against left-handed pitching and .213/.337/.260 on the road. It's possible he moves into more of a timeshare if Murphy provides a spark during the road trip.
