Iannetta went 1-for-1 with a game-winning solo home run in the 11th inning to help send the Rockies to a 1-0 victory over the Rays on Wednesday.

The veteran catcher wasn't in the starting lineup for this contest, but he made his one at-bat in extra innings count, cranking a solo shot off Chaz Roe that represented the only run of the game for either team. Iannetta is off to a good start offensively, as he's now 4-for-13 with two home runs and a double so far in 2019.