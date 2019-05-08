Iannetta went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a run and a walk in Colorado's 14-4 loss to the Giants on Tuesday.

It was the second homer of the season for the backstop, who also slapped his third double in his second start since returning from the injured list with a lat injury. He's slashing a respectable .243/.333/.486 through 37 at-bats, but Iannetta's value is limited due to his split duty with Tony Wolters.