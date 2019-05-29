Iannetta went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Colorado's 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The veteran backstop left the yard for the fourth time this season, touching up Merrill Kelly with a two-run blast in the seventh inning. He missed some time earlier in the season with a lat injury, but Iannetta has swung the bat well over his 60 at-bats, as this performance leaves him with a .267/.353/.567 slash line.