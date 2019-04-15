Iannetta was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a right lat strain, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Iannetta appeared to be struggling with the injury over the past week, as he entered the starting lineup just once over his team's previous five contests. It remains to be seen whether he'll require more than the minimum while on the shelf. With Iannetta landing on the injured list, Drew Butera was called up and will start behind the dish in Monday's series opener.