Iannetta is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Iannetta has logged just two starts -- one at catcher, one at designated hitter -- over the Rockies' last six games. It's not a coincidence that Iannetta's lightened workload corresponds with Tom Murphy's promotion to the majors, as the 27-year-old will step in behind the plate Sunday for the fourth time in that six-game stretch. Murphy flashed massive power at Triple-A Albuquerque and has recorded six hits in 16 at-bats thus far with the Rockies, which should keep him atop the depth chart at catcher for the time being.