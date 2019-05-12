Rockies' Chris Iannetta: May be No. 2 catcher
Iannetta is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Iannetta was expected to recapture primary catching duties upon returning from the 10-day injured list May 3, but that hasn't come to fruition. He'll find himself on the bench for the third straight game, a development that's especially noteworthy with the Rockies having faced lefty starting pitchers in each of those contests. Rather than rolling with the right-handed Iannetta for those matchups, the Rockies have turned to the lefty-hitting Tony Wolters, who has delivered three hits and two RBI between the first two games of the series.
