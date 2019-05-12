Iannetta is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Iannetta was expected to recapture primary catching duties upon returning from the 10-day injured list May 3, but that hasn't come to fruition. He'll find himself on the bench for the third straight game, a development that's especially noteworthy with the Rockies having faced lefty starting pitchers in each of those contests. Rather than rolling with the right-handed Iannetta for those matchups, the Rockies have turned to the lefty-hitting Tony Wolters, who has delivered three hits and two RBI between the first two games of the series.