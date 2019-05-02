Iannetta (lat strain) hasn't experienced any setbacks in his minor-league rehab games, but remains without a timetable for a return, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Iannetta landed on the injured list with the ailment on April 15, and he's reportedly feeling good after playing in three rehab games for Double-A Hartford, coming through the appearances with no issues. He caught Monday and Tuesday before getting deployed as the DH on Wednesday, going 0-for-8 with one RBI, per Harding. The Rockies still don't know when they'll regain Iannetta's services, so Tony Wolters figures to remain the number one option behind the plate for the moment, with Drew Butera filling in on his days off.