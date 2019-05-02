Rockies' Chris Iannetta: No setbacks in rehab games
Iannetta (lat strain) hasn't experienced any setbacks in his minor-league rehab games, but remains without a timetable for a return, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Iannetta landed on the injured list with the ailment on April 15, and he's reportedly feeling good after playing in three rehab games for Double-A Hartford, coming through the appearances with no issues. He caught Monday and Tuesday before getting deployed as the DH on Wednesday, going 0-for-8 with one RBI, per Harding. The Rockies still don't know when they'll regain Iannetta's services, so Tony Wolters figures to remain the number one option behind the plate for the moment, with Drew Butera filling in on his days off.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...