Iannetta is out of Monday's lineup against the Cardinals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Iannetta will take a seat for the third straight game as Tom Murphy gets another start behind the plate. Since the All-Star break, Iannetta is just 0-for-9 with two walks and four strikeouts. Expect him to continue ceding time to Murphy unless he picks it offensively.

More News
Our Latest Stories